Indian Drone Strike Claims Life Of Brother Of 8 Sisters: Interior Minister Pledges Full Government Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a deeply tragic incident that has shaken communities across Pakistan, Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters and a hardworking food vendor, was martyred in a cross-border drone strike carried out by India in Rawalpindi.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted a high-level visit from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who personally assured the bereaved family of full governmental support.
Ali Haider, a resident of Kacha Jail Road in Lahore, had been earning a modest livelihood by selling cheeseburgers outside Rawalpindi cricket Stadium. He had traveled to the city to support his family, many of whom depended solely on his income.
According to official handout, the drone strike occurred near a public area, injuring multiple civilians and killing Ali Haider on the spot. His death marks yet another civilian casualty in the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.
On Monday, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the martyr’s family in Lahore to offer condolences and to express solidarity on behalf of the government. He met with Ali Haider’s father, Muhammad Aslam, his mother, and other family members, offering them words of comfort and reassurance.
“You have lost your only support. May Allah grant you patience and strength,” said Minister Naqvi, addressing the visibly heartbroken parents.
“The government stands with your family. We will take full care of Shaheed Ali Haider’s family and ensure their well-being.”
During the visit, the Interior Minister also met with Manzoor Faisal, a cousin of Ali Haider who was injured in the same drone attack. Naqvi inquired about his health and gathered firsthand details about the incident. In addition, he directed hospital authorities at Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi to provide the best medical treatment available to another injured cousin, Taqeer Abbas, who remains under care.
The Minister concluded his visit by offering Fateha (prayers for the departed) for the soul of Shaheed Ali Haider and reiterated the government’s commitment to standing by the family in every possible way.
“The government will become a pillar of strength for your family,” he assured.
Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Kamyana also accompanied the Minister during the visit.
The tragic loss of Ali Haider has sparked renewed debate over civilian safety and the consequences of cross-border aggression. With no prior warning and no military targets in sight, the strike has raised serious humanitarian and diplomatic concerns.
As Pakistan mourns the loss of a young man who sacrificed his own comfort to support his sisters and parents, questions remain about the safety of civilians amid escalating regional hostilities.
