Indian establishment, govt sponsoring terrorist network inside Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the Indian establishment as well as government was fully involved in nurturing and supporting terrorist networks inside Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference, along with National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, he said, "Unfortunately, persistent terrorist incidents were being carried out in Pakistan, which time and again proved that Indian establishment and its government were fully supporting and sponsoring the terrorist network in Pakistan." He said that after the arrest of Indian Terrorist Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav by the Pakistan forces, Pakistan got strong evidences of India's involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

He said, "I appreciate Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Punjab police for arresting the terrorists involved in the Johar Town Lahore blast within a short span time.

" He said that the gang active inside Pakistan was arrested and busted with close coordination of Punjab police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence. He also said that the arrest of terrorists involved in the Lahore bomb blast was successfully made due to close coordination among the police, CID, ISI and MI. "On the successful operation against terrorist, I congratulate all the agencies and police," he added.

Fawad said that Pakistan had fought a war against terrorists and rendered unmatched sacrifices which were also acknowledged by the international community. He also felicitated Inspector General and his team for arresting the terrorists and added that the combine efforts had made it abundantly clear that India directly involved in the terrorist incidents.