Indian External Affairs Minister Arrives To Attend SCO Summit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Indian External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to attend the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Director General for South Asia at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, warmly received the distinguished guest at Nur Khan Airbase Islamabad.
Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the foreign dignitaries.
A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.
The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.
Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023 where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.
