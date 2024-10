Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality

Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality extended to him during his participation in CHG-SCO meeting in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality extended to him during his participation in CHG-SCO meeting in Islamabad.

The Indian minister, on his X handle, prior to his departure posted “Departing from Islamabad. Thank PM (@CMShehbaz), DPM & FM (@MIshaqDar50) and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality and courtesies.

”

Jaishankar was among the dozen leaders of the member states of Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CHG-SCO) who had participated in the two-day, 23rd CHG-SCO summit, on October 15-16, in Islamabad.

It was the high-level visit by any Indian minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. Last visit was undertaken by Shushma Swaraj as the Indian external minister who during 2015, had participated in a conference on Afghanistan, in Islamabad.