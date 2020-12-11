UrduPoint.com
Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Deflects EU DisInfoLab's Disinformation Claims

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Deflects EU DisInfoLab's Disinformation Claims

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, has deflected claims put forward by the EU DisInfoLab organization that India is running a disinformation campaign targeting Pakistan, instead accusing "the country next door" of circulating "fictional" information.

On Wednesday, EU DisInfoLab published a report alleging that India has run a disinformation campaign targeting Pakistan over the past 15 years. The portal claimed that the Srivastava Group, which manages multiple UN-accredited non-governmental organizations, was also linked to hundreds of news sites that published stories criticizing Pakistan.

"As a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns," Srivastava said at a press briefing.

The ministry spokesman also went on the attack, accusing the "country next door" of running its own campaigns of disinformation.

"In fact, if you are looking at disinformation, the best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional and fabricated dossiers and purveys a regular stream of fake news.  Disinformation is practiced particularly by those who have records to hide such as sheltering international wanted terrorists including Osama Bin Laden. And seek unsuccessfully to cover up their own tracks such as on the 26/11 Mumbai attack," Srivastava remarked.

In Wednesday's report, EU DisInfoLab accused the Srivastava Group of orchestrating a disinformation campaign, with links to members of the European Parliament, that was designed to stir up anti-Pakistan and anti-Chinese sentiment.

