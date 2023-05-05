Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting of the CFM was scheduled to begin in the morning and by noon, the "decision document" will be signed, which will be followed by a working lunch.

GOA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday as the latter arrived at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa.

FM Bilawal — who is leading the country's delegation — arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend the the two-day meeting of the SCO CFM.

This is a significant event as it provides an opportunity to discuss key issues with his counterparts from other countries. Jaishankar stated that he was pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernisation of the SCO had already commenced. Bilawal expressed hope that the SCO would emerge as a successful forum towards its objectives.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been fraught for decades, and they have fought three wars, two of them over the Kashmir issue.

Bilateral ties have remained tense in recent years, with India suspending trade and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan in the wake of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

However, the SCO meeting presents an opportunity for both countries to engage in constructive discussions and work towards improving their relationship.

Earlier, Bilawal held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, on the sidelines of the meeting in Benaulim in Goa. The two discussed a broad spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen economic ties and early completion of connectivity projects, particularly CASA-1000.

Pakistan's participation in the meeting reflects the country's commitment to the region in its foreign policy priorities, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson. Bilawal's visit to India marks the first time a senior Pakistani leader has visited India in nearly 12 years.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, international security, and defence organisation formed by Russia in 2001. It is the world's largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia and 40% of the world's population.