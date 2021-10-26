Indian failed to win Kashmir by use of atrocities, says AJK PM.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that India was committing inhuman acts to suppress the public against its illegal occupation in Kashmir.

He said, India failed to break Kashmiri people's will who had been continuing their struggle for the past seven decades.

Talking to APP regarding observance of black day on October 27, the prime minister said that in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, there would be no bargaining on Kashmir and ruled out any formula for the partition of Kashmir.

He said after the revocation of special status of IIOJK by India, the movement had gained momentum despite the use of brutal force by more than seven hundred thousand Indian soldiers and enforcement of all draconian laws and despite using all tactics and force was desperate to control the situation.

The Prime Minister said that the present government had come into power to serve the people of Azad Kashmir and to bring out its all energies and resources to high light the plight of the people of IIOJK before the international community.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had been projecting the Kashmir issue effectively at every international forum and exposing Indian atrocities around the globe while President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also recently visited New York and effectively represented the Kashmiri people at the united Nation's forum.

The Prime Minister said that the President of Azad Kashmir was also on a tour of United Kingdom and EU countries for exposing the ongoing Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people before public forums and leading protest rallies against Indian oppression in these countries.

He made it clear that there will be no formula for partition of Kashmir is possible in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the prime minister had made it clear on several times that the resolution of Kashmir issue will be in accordance with the UN resolutions and based on right to self-determination formula.