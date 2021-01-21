ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The EU Disinfo Lab Report exposed fake Indian think tanks including South Asian Democratic Forum (SADF) propagating against Pakistan that had started disintegrating after the Indian Chronicles Report revealed their evil nexus.

In a recent tweet by Christian Fair who was also a key member of the SADF Board members had announced to resign after looking into the Disinfo Lab Report.

"So this is interesting. I got an email from other SADF Board members resigning. I too resigned after looking into the matter," she tweeted.

After the EU Disinfo Lab Report issued the details of propaganda mongering think tanks one by one, the think tanks mentioned in the Report started disintegrating. As soon as the report of Disinfo Lab became public, all the members of this think tank started disconnecting themselves with it.

The South Asia Democratic Forum or SADF was also a tool of India's anti-Pakistan propaganda.

According to international media reports, all the board members of the so-called fake think tank SADF had resigned.

The Fraudulent Think Tank was created in 2011,where this Brussels-based think tank belonged to the Srivastav Group, which was directly linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The forum had long lobbied for highlighting critical programs aimed at defaming Pakistan.

The reality of India's anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign was clear to the world whether it was The Economist or Foreign Policy Magazine, the ugly face of India was being exposed all over the world.

Whether it is debated in the British Parliament or the UN Human Rights, the Indian dark conspiracies were exposed to the comity of nations.