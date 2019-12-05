Indian falsehood on Kashmir now exposed: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian agenda of proving its falsehood on occupied Kashmir as truth to the global community was now exposed, and in which capacity, India was talking of minority and human rights, while it had been resorting to massacre and imposing curfew in occupied valley over the last 122 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian agenda of proving its falsehood on occupied Kashmir as truth to the global community was now exposed, and in which capacity, India was talking of minority and human rights, while it had been resorting to massacre and imposing curfew in occupied valley over the last 122 days.

He added that, unfortunately, the countries claiming as being protector of human rights were preferring trade over human rights.

Successful meetings had been held with more than 30 members of European Parliament with regard to extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan, the governor said.

According to a communique issued by the Governor's House here, the governor expressed these views while talking to the media in London on Thursday.

Chaudhry Sarwar mentioned that in the past, India had always been proving its falsehood as truth among the international community but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all conspiracies and tactics of India on diplomatic front had been failed.

"All including members of European Parliament to whom I met are talking about Kashmir issue and, undoubtedly, Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir has vehemently been exposed to the world. India at all costs would have to settle down Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNO resolutions," he observed.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was protecting rights of minority communities as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the world community was all praising of Kartarpur Corridor project and it was also a rock-solid reality that there was no example of protection to minorities in any country of the world as much being given to minority communities in Pakistan.

Most of the members of European Parliament were eager to visit Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib and: "We have assured them of providing complete security and other facilities whenever they visit Pakistan." Regarding his meetings on extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan held in Brussels and Portugal, Chaudhry Sarwar said that he had very successful meetings with European Parliament's Vice President Mr Fabio Massimo, European Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman David Mac Allister, Secretary of State Foreign Affairs Portugal Teresa Ribeiro, and European Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Vice President Pedro Filipe Soares, and they all were standing with Pakistan on the matter of extension in GSP-Plus status. They also expressed serious concerns over Kashmir issue and asked India to lift curfew and give an end to worst violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir, besides ensuring provision of basic rights to Kashmiris and settling down Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan was now advancing fast in the economic sector due to viable policies of the government and all the international institutions were also acknowledging Pakistan in this regard.

To another question, he said the Punjab Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI were stood firm with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. "Punjab is the biggest province where improvement is made with every passing day," he said and asserted that reshuffle in bureaucracy ,including change of the IG Police, would definitely ensure a better change.

"We are devolving the powers at grass-root level through local governments system that would strengthen democracy," he said.