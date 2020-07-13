UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Fascism In IOJK Bound To Lose Out To Justice, Freedom: Dr Moeed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Indian fascism in IOJK bound to lose out to justice, freedom: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said the Indian fascism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was bound to lose out to justice and freedom.

In a tweet on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day, he said as Kashmiris across the world were marking the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, India continues its ceasefire violations (CFVs) on the line of control (LoC) that was undermining regional stability.

"Indian attempts to divert global attention from its fascist occupation in IOJK will not diminish our resolve to stand by Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle," he said.

He went on to mention that Kashmir would be liberated from Indian oppression, come what may.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Jammu May From

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

5 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

20 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

29 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

49 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.