Indian fascism in IOJK bound to lose out to justice, freedom: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said the Indian fascism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was bound to lose out to justice and freedom.

In a tweet on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day, he said as Kashmiris across the world were marking the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, India continues its ceasefire violations (CFVs) on the line of control (LoC) that was undermining regional stability.

"Indian attempts to divert global attention from its fascist occupation in IOJK will not diminish our resolve to stand by Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle," he said.

He went on to mention that Kashmir would be liberated from Indian oppression, come what may.