Indian fascist control on nuke a threat to world peace: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the nukes being controlled by the fascist Indian government was a great threat to the world as their clumsiness could take the world to a dangerous situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the nukes being controlled by the fascist Indian government was a great threat to the world as their clumsiness could take the world to a dangerous situation.

In an interview with a private television channel, the president recalled the incident of shooting down of own helicopter by Indian Air Force officers in February this year, what he said was done out of excitement.

"This means their "excited" thumb on the nuclear button at this time was a threat to the world. The country which had shot own helicopter out of confusion, would lead towards a very dangerous situation, if it wages war against Pakistan," the president said.

To a question, he said despite signing Simla Agreement for bilateral solution to the issues, India had violated all of its clauses and always dealt with Pakistan on the basis of animosity.

He said Pakistan had always argued that the will of Kashmiris should be heard. Some political families in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) having some hopes from India were actually betrayed as the country had no intent of resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said Rahul Gandhi had recently visited IoK and spoke against the prevailing situation, but later he succumbed to the the pressure and tweeted again calling Kashmir as an internal issue.

Alvi said the minorities including Muslims, Christians and even low-caste Hindus had exposed the true face of India secularism.

It was necessary for the world to know the fascist philosophy of India beforehand because the Indian cruel face was a threat to the global peace, he added.

He said legally, Pakistan's case had always been strong but India had always got the advantage of being a big economy.

President Alvi said Pakistan had decided to seek a peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute but India was neither willing to accept any third party mediation nor talk bilaterally.

Indian diplomacy was currently going through the worst time ever as the country was playing with fire, he said referring to a video showing the IoK youngsters chanting slogans "One solution one solution, gun solution, gun solution." He urged the people to spread their voice in multiple languages using the most effective tool of social media and shake the world's conscience on the human rights situation in Kashmir.

To a question, the president assured that Pakistan's nukes were secure and if India imposed war on Pakistan, it would not lag behind.

He said US President Donald Trump had the potential to talk to India through back channel on Kashmir situation as he had also the reputation of keep pursuing the matter committed by him.

Asked whether Pakistan should take the Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice, he viewed that Pakistan should mull over all legal options as it would be an abortive exercise, if India refused to be part of the proceedings which required willingness from both the parties.

The president called for steps to uplift the Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan as by using IT, one could earn bread while being at home. This will also lead to the women empowerment, he added.

He said in Pakistan, around 26,000 youngsters graduated in IT fields annually but only 6,000 got employment as rest did not match the requirements of the world.

He said the president's initiative of artificial intelligence had been launched in Karachi and Islamabad under which around 25,000 students were being trained on the subject. The initiative would also be extended to Faisalabad and Lahore, he added.

He said Pakistan had a great potential of boosting its exports by uplifting the IT sector.

Under an initiative, the government was mulling to hire the services of the trainers from the Silicon Valley to train the trainers in Pakistan.

To a question about his viewpoint on the three-year extension of the army chief, the president said the prime minister had to decide whether to extend the tenure of the incumbent army chief, or appoint someone else in his place.

"I think he picked the good option," the president remarked.

He said the current situation demanded the continuity because the ongoing harmony between the civil and military leadership was unprecedented which should not be lost.

He said there was civil-military equation when it come to achieving the goals.

The president urged the countrymen to remain steadfast. He said the nation was rich with high moral values as well as strong enough against terrorism. Once the economic issues are resolved, the Pakistani nation would emerge as a great nation of the world, he added.