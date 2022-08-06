UrduPoint.com

Indian Fascist Govt Makes IIOJK Biggest Prison In World : Mehreen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 01:37 AM

Indian fascist govt makes IIOJK biggest prison in world : Mehreen

Chairperson Human Rights Committee Mehreen Bahtto Friday said that the Indian fascist government had made Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the biggest prison in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Committee Mehreen Bahtto Friday said that the Indian fascist government had made Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the biggest prison in the world.

In a statement on "Yaum-e-Istehsal "here, she said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to convey the world that they had completely rejected all the unconstitutional and illegal imperialist measures taken by Indian government on August 5, 2019, she added.

She said that in IIOJK, all basic human rights were being violated by the occupation forces.

She said that religious, social and political rights were restricted in the held valley.

She said that IIOJK internationally recognized disputed territory and revoking its special status by India was not only a violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir but also a blatant violation of the international laws.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

6 minutes ago
 CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes ..

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organi ..

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

6 minutes ago
 Global food prices decline in July, but future sup ..

Global food prices decline in July, but future supply worries remain: UN agency

8 minutes ago
 Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new h ..

Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home

8 minutes ago
 Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.