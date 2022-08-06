Indian fascist govt makes IIOJK biggest prison in world : Mehreen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Committee Mehreen Bahtto Friday said that the Indian fascist government had made Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the biggest prison in the world.

In a statement on "Yaum-e-Istehsal "here, she said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to convey the world that they had completely rejected all the unconstitutional and illegal imperialist measures taken by Indian government on August 5, 2019, she added.

She said that in IIOJK, all basic human rights were being violated by the occupation forces.

She said that religious, social and political rights were restricted in the held valley.

She said that IIOJK internationally recognized disputed territory and revoking its special status by India was not only a violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir but also a blatant violation of the international laws.