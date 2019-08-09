UrduPoint.com
Indian Filmmakers Call On Colleagues Worldwide To Sever Cultural Ties With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

The All Indian Cine Workers Association in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on their colleagues all over the world to break up all cultural ties with Pakistan and urged the country's government to ban trade and bilateral relations with Islamabad

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The All Indian Cine Workers Association in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on their colleagues all over the world to break up all cultural ties with Pakistan and urged the country's government to ban trade and bilateral relations with Islamabad.

On Thursday, Pakistani Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Islamabad is formulating a new cultural policy toward India, which would include banning screenings of Indian films, following New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state. On Friday, Awan announced that Pakistan banned "all kinds of Indian content coming to the country and would set up a group that would responsible for combating Indian ideology from all fronts.

"In retaliation to Pakistani government banning Indian movies in Pakistan, AICWA urges all the Film Industry, Film fraternity to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artists, musicians and diplomats.

AICWA is demanding a strict 'Say no to Pakistan' for trade and bilateral relations. Entire film industry & cine workers have refused to resume work till there is no complete ban of Pakistani movie-makers, artists & trade partners," the letter said.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which had granted the state a certain degree of autonomy for several decades, and split it into two union territories. This move prompted clashes on the Indian-Pakistani line of control and led Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend trade with its neighbor.

