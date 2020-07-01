UrduPoint.com
Indian Firing; Youth Killed Amid Indiscriminate Firing Along LoC: DG ISPR

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:25 PM

Indian Firing; youth killed amid indiscriminate firing along LoC: DG ISPR

The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) and targeted civil population using Artillery, Mortars and heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late Tuesday Night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) and targeted civil population using Artillery, Mortars and heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late Tuesday Night.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said: "A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing."

