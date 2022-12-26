UrduPoint.com

Indian Fishing Boat, Crew Members Apprehended For Poaching In Pakistani Waters

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended an Indian fishing boat along with six crew members for poaching in Pakistani waters on Monday.

According to a news release, the Indian boat was poaching in Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The boat was towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings for violation of Pakistani Law and UN Conventions on Law of the Sea.

More Stories From Pakistan

