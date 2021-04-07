(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 07 (APP):In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, People's Democratic Party President and former "Chief Minister" of the disputed occupied State Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that her party – the PDP is facing challenges like the turbulent Jammu and Kashmir State.

Talking to reporters at her Gupkar residence in occupied Srinagar, Mufti said that the attempt of hoisting of Indian National flag particularly in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir State reflects the sense of insecurity on Part of the Indian government and added that "I wonder why such directions have been issued particularly in the J&K State", says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the line of control (LoC).

Replying a question why some of the senior leaders quitted her party, she said that It would be better if you will ask this question to them, the report said.

"PDP is facing the challenges like J&K is. During PDP regime, when these leaders were made ministers, MLAs, RS members, they preferred to stay in the party. I don't know if they left under any pressure or there is something else" ,she added.