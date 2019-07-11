UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Flights Unlikely To Be Let Into Pakistani Airspace Until Fall - Ministry Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Indian Flights Unlikely to Be Let Into Pakistani Airspace Until Fall - Ministry Source

The negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad on opening Pakistani airspace for commercial flights to and from India are proceeding slowly and are unlikely to result in an agreement by fall, a source in the Indian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad on opening Pakistani airspace for commercial flights to and from India are proceeding slowly and are unlikely to result in an agreement by fall, a source in the Indian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights in February over aggravated bilateral relations. This ban has been renewed approximately every two weeks, with the most recent renewal set to expire on July 12.

"Discussions to lift the ban on Indian flights in Pakistan's airspace continue. Negotiations are hard, and the sides will probably not reach any agreement by fall," the source said.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced the airspace restrictions after the two neighboring countries exchanged several air raids in February. It was initially triggered by a deadly attack on an Indian security convoy in Kashmir on February 14 that resulted in over 40 deaths.

The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Tensions escalated as India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and supporting the terrorists, whose leader is based in Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected all allegations.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes against what it claimed to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani part of the disputed Kashmir region. The Pakistani military then shot down two Indian military jets that had crossed the line of control separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir.

Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947, when both countries gained independence from British rule. India and Pakistan have gone through three wars over the region but never managed to establish peace in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Islamabad Line Of Control New Delhi Independence February July All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

31 seconds ago

China to introduce more measures to stabilize fore ..

33 seconds ago

Putin Says Talks With Morales Constructive

35 seconds ago

Russian Presence in Venezuela Does Not Affect Regi ..

36 seconds ago

Launch of the First National Accelerator on Closin ..

17 minutes ago

Damage From Fire at Power Plant Near Moscow Amount ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.