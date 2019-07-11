Indian Flights Unlikely to Be Let Into Pakistani Airspace Until Fall - Ministry Source

The negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad on opening Pakistani airspace for commercial flights to and from India are proceeding slowly and are unlikely to result in an agreement by fall, a source in the Indian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights in February over aggravated bilateral relations. This ban has been renewed approximately every two weeks, with the most recent renewal set to expire on July 12.

"Discussions to lift the ban on Indian flights in Pakistan's airspace continue. Negotiations are hard, and the sides will probably not reach any agreement by fall," the source said.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced the airspace restrictions after the two neighboring countries exchanged several air raids in February. It was initially triggered by a deadly attack on an Indian security convoy in Kashmir on February 14 that resulted in over 40 deaths.

The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Tensions escalated as India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and supporting the terrorists, whose leader is based in Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected all allegations.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes against what it claimed to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani part of the disputed Kashmir region. The Pakistani military then shot down two Indian military jets that had crossed the line of control separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir.

Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947, when both countries gained independence from British rule. India and Pakistan have gone through three wars over the region but never managed to establish peace in the region.