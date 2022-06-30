UrduPoint.com

Indian Forces, Agencies Harassing Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Indian forces, agencies harassing youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops, police and dreaded agencies like National Investigating Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency are harassing youth and Hurriyat activists in the territory.

According to Kashmir media service,the personnel of Indian forces and agencies during house raids are arresting youth and summoning others to the police stations.

"The police force us to stay long time and harass us in police stations, without any reason which is affecting our work," several youth told the media.

It seems that India, its proxy regime and agencies are trying to break Kashmiris' commitment to the Kashmir cause by using such cheap tactics, they said, adding that such tactics could not break the Kashmiri's resolve for freedom.

The APHC leadership has appealed to the world community to take note of the situation of occupied Kashmir and raise their voice against such tyranny, oppression, subjugation and autocracy.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement in a statement in Srinagar said, the delimitation exercise is Modi regime's nefarious plan to further disempower Kashmiris and to install a Hindu chief minister in the disputed territory.

APHC leader Advocate Divender Singh Behl thanked and felicitated Kashmiri Muslims for participating in the marriage ceremony of Pandit women Meenu Kumari in Lar village of Gandarbal district and giving emotional support to her. He said the gesture would leave positive impacts on the freedom struggle in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Police Marriage Jammu Srinagar Women Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmac ..

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmaceutical ingredients by 1 perce ..

25 minutes ago
 PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

42 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

3 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.