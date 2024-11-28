Indian Forces Arrest Dozens In IIOJK Amid Intensified Crackdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Indian forces have arrested dozens of people during a series of sweeping cordon and search operations and raids across multiple districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, in Kathua district, the operations were carried out by personnel from the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Village Defense Guards (VDGs). At least 10 youths were arrested in areas such as Malhar, Bani, upper reaches of Billawar, Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain, Chack Wajir, and Lahbju in the district. Several electronic devices were also seized during the raids.
Further operations were launched by joint teams of the Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police in the districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, and Reasi, targeting both rural and urban areas, including foothill habitations and residential neighborhoods.
According to an official statement, over 20 youths identified during the searches have been taken into custody, with investigations currently ongoing. “Several people have been detained, and their questioning is in progress,” a senior official from the Zonal Police Headquarters in Jammu told the media.
The operations have intensified in recent days, with the occupation forces justifying their actions by labeling the arrested people as over-ground workers.
In another development, Indian police arrested two prominent leaders, Bupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, in the Katra area of Reasi district. Both leaders are representing laborers and shopkeepers protesting against a proposed ropeway project along the Hindu pilgrimage trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the district.
Additionally, Indian police have arrested two persons, Rocky Sehgal and Murad Ali, under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur and Samba districts, respectively.
