Indian Forces Arrest Several Youth During CASOs, Raids In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Indian forces arrest several youth during CASOs, raids in IIOJK

Indian forces have arrested several youth during massive cordon and search operations and house raids in multiple districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Indian forces have arrested several youth during massive cordon and search operations and house raids in multiple districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, personnel from the Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and police conducted large-scale crackdowns in 56 areas across Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda and Reasi districts.

The operations primarily targeted civilians, particularly peace and freedom activists.

During these operations, Indian troops subjected residents to harassment, seizing valuable documents, electronic devices, cash and even bank account details from homeowners.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have tightened restrictions in the name of security measures along the Srinagar-Jammu and Rajouri highways in the territory.

