Indian forces arrest youth during ongoing CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Local troops continued cordon and search operations in different areas of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops conducted operations and house raids in several areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Doda, Samba and Kathua districts.

The restrictions have been tightened in the name of security at the gateway of Jammu-Srinagar highway. The vehicles are being checked and passengers frisked in Srinagar and other areas.

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested, at least, one youth during a house raid in Doda area of Jammu region.