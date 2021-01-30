Indian forces arrested four youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Indian police and troops arrested four youth in Pulwama and Doda districts, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

The troops and police arrested two youth during a cordon and search operation in Lelahaar area of Pulwama.

One among these youth had sustained injury in the firing of the troops during the operation. He was shifted to hospital for treatment, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police arrested two youth hailing from Bijbehara town of south Kashmir's Islamabad district from Doda. The youth, Umar Mushtaq Zargar and Ufaid Peerzada, had gone missing on January 24.