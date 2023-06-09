'Indian forces arrested over 2,500 Kashmiris so far this year': report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian troops, paramilitary, police and dreaded agencies have arrested over 2,500 persons, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and several women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) so far this year.

According to data released by Kashmir Media Service on June 9, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel as well as the sleuths of the dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested over 2,500 Kashmiris.

Those arrested include APHC leaders, Bilal Siddiqi, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, and journalist Irfan Mehraj.

The Indian authorities slapped black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on many of the detainees on the charges of their struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations to the people of Kashmir in its several resolutions. They have been lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India.

