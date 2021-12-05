Indian forces' atrocities in IIOJK condemned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has strongly condemned the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the territory.

The JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the indiscriminate firing by the brute Indian forces, resulting in the deaths of youth, is a glaring example of the brutality and inhuman treatment towards the oppressed Kashmiris, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, the people of IIOJK are demanding their birthright to self-determination and the Kashmiris are rendering sacrifices for freedom from the Indian subjugation which will not go waste.

The spokesman deplored that in the garb of draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the brutal forces of India were playing with the lives of innocent people, which was the worst example of state terrorism.

He lamented that when the whole world was facing COVID-19 and hundreds of humans lost their lives globally, the Modi-led fascist Indian government was busy in making anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim plots.

The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.