Indian Forces Attack On Ashura Devotees Worst Example Of Terrorism: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the attack on Imam Hussain's devotees by occupied forces was the worst example of Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 )

The Indian violence and arrests of unarmed Kashmiri devotees mourning during the Ashura procession reminded of the brutalities unleashed by Yazid in Karbala which was strongly condemnable, she said.

She stated this in a message received here through her twitter handler.

Terming Modi a Yazid's follower, Firdous said, the Indian prime minister had deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of their religious freedom by curbing fundamental, constitutional, democratic and human rights of innocent people.

Despite the worst siege and curfew by the occupied army killing the Kashmiris had resurrected the Sunnah of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Hussain's followers expressed their unwavering commitment by raising their voices against Indian oppression and remained steadfast with the truth, she added.

"The day is not far, when Indian Army and the oppressor Modi just like Yazid would become an admonition for the mankind and Kashmir would get freedom from Indian oppression," Firdous said.

