Indian Forces Brutal Crackdown On Kashmiris Intensified After Pahalgam False Flag Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false flag operation

Indian Armed Forces have intensified their brutal crack down on innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK) after the false flag operation of Pahalgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Indian Armed Forces have intensified their brutal crack down on innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK) after the false flag operation of Pahalgam.

There is so much suppression that whoever questions fascist Modi regime, "the Butcher of Gujarat" gets him arrested and he is killed in a fake encounter.

A Kashmiri journalist who questioned the Pahalgam false flag operation and the Modi government was arrested by the Indian occupation forces.

The Kashmiri journalist had raised the question as to how was terrorist act possible in Pahalgam despite the tightest security by Indian forces.

What were more than 7 lakh Indian troops and security agencies doing at the time of the attack, the Kashmiri journalist asked.

He said he stopped at 10 check posts on his way to Pahalgam.

Meanwhile the sources said that after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian army had intensified crack down in Muslim-majority areas in Indian occupied Kashmir.

They said that Indian army had started targeting innocent Kashmiris and countless Muslims had been arrested to hide its incompetence.

More than 800,000 Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir stage fake encounters regularly and it had a habit of targeting innocent Muslims after every false flag operation.

