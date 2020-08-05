UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces' Brutalities Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle For Freedom: Mehmoodur Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:22 PM

Punjab Minister For Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday paying tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris, said that Indian forces' atrocities and brutalities could not suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister For Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday paying tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris, said that Indian forces' atrocities and brutalities could not suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom.

In his statement on Indian Military Siege Day, he said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing the Modi's government Military seige but Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren as their pain was our pain. The day would surely come when Kashmiris would get independence from Indian illegal occupation, he maintained.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively presented the case of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the international community, adding that international community should break their silence over Kashmir issue.

