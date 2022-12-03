Indian forces' bullets, pellets, torture, left Kashmiris disable in IIOJK: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, brutal and inhuman torture techniques employed by Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel like the torture in custody, firing on peaceful protesters in the territory have left thousands of Kashmiris disabled for life, including over 200 losing eyesight in one or both eyes.

The report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, stated, among the most brutal tactics used by Indian troops to disable and maim the Kashmiris mostly youth, girls and women include firing of bullets, pellets, teargas and PAVA (made of pelargonic acid vanillyl amide, an organic compound found in natural chilli pepper) shells on defenseless protesters as well as resorting to severe beatings, electric shock, crushing the leg muscles with a wooden roller, burning with heated objects and hanging upside down in interrogation centres in the territory.

Besides, booby traps, landmines and mine blasts are also used against the hapless Kashmiris which caused over thousands of deaths and disabled innocent people of Kashmir since October 1947.

Cases of disabilities have increased manifold since India started using deadly pellets as over three thousand Kashmiris are at the verge of losing vision in one or both eyes.

The report urged the international community to take notice of Indian government's inhuman act of disabling the Kashmiris under a systematic torture mechanism in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fahreeda Behanji and Dr Musaib in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said, the Indian troops and police personnel are arresting innocent youth and children in the territory and subjecting them to torture, rendering them physically disabled.

They said that many international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, had released eye-opening reports regarding Indian brutalities on the people of Kashmir, especially youth, but despite that the Indian oppression in IIOJK was increasing day-by-day.

They appealed to the United Nations and global powers to play their role in halting Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.