Indian forces burns1.5mln houses in IIOJK: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the Indian occupied forces has so far burnt as many as 1.5 million houses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

Addressing at International Parliamentary and Human Rights Conference on Jammu and Kashmir, he said India was committing worst human rights violations in IIOJK.

Asad Qaiser thousands of people were arrested every year and Senior Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away in Indian detention.

The speakers expressed their resolve to continue efforts to ensure the provision of right of self-determination to innocent Kashmiris.

A referendum should be held in Kashmir in accordance with UN resolution, he said while stressing the need to resolve Kashmir issue by political settlement.

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to highlight Kashmir issue at every appropriate forum.

Senior Hurriyat Conference Leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that peace has been disrupted in the entire region of Kashmir.

India has completely turned Kashmir into a prison by deputing over 1.5 million forces in the valley.

He said that education is ruined due to Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Indian forces have arrested thousands of people besides harassing women.

He said that Pakistan's efforts regarding Kashmir were commendable and more work was needed on it.

Member National Assembly Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that International Peace Day was being observed on September 21, but unfortunately Indian occupied forces have imprisoned Kashmiri leaders to prevent them from observing the day.

"We will continue our efforts for granting right of self-determination to Kashmiris," he added.

Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan said that India was committing atrocities in Kashmir and kidnapping children and demanding ransom.

She said that the ugly face of India should be exposed on social media, adding that Indians forces were abusing young boys and girls on a daily basis.

Member of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Naureen Ibrahim said that peace day was being observed with aim of ending war and establishing peace in the world.

She said that India had been exposed as a terrorist state due to its atrocities in IIOJK. Naureen said that India's oppression on Kashmiris has become a daily routine.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent, Abrar-ul-Haq said emphasized the need for peaceful resolution of kashmir.