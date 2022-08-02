'Indian forces cannot suppress voice of Kashmiri people'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Indian forces cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiri people through atrocities and the people of held valley would soon get freedom from Indian yoke, said Dr Rizwanullah Kokab Chairman History Department Government College University Faisalabad.

In a statement on Tuesday, India had deployed heavy force to suppress the freedom move in held Kashmir but it would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said that struggle of Kashmiri people had become internationally acknowledged movement, therefore, India should avoid from barbarism in Kashmir valley and allow the Kashmiris to enjoy their right of self-determination.

He said that it was very disturbing situation that Indian forces were killing generations after generations of Kashmiri people in order to convert Muslim majority into minority in the valley. The international forces especially champions of human rights should play their dynamic role in stopping Indian cruelty in Kashmir.

He said that United Nations had accepted fundamental rights of Kashmiri people but India had refused to implement the UN resolution which was a major cause of concern for the people demanding their fundamental rights of self-determination.

He said that people of Pakistan fully stood with their Kashmiri brethren and supported their just struggle. He expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of United Nations and other international humanitarian organizations who failed to take cognizance of the situation which was tantamount to give India a free hand to continue its brutality in Kashmir valley.

The entire Pakistani nation had been strongly condemning the Indian aggression in occupiedKashmir and they would continue support of Kashmiri brethren till their freedom, he added.