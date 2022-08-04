(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Indian occupying forces have failed to suppress the spirit of freedom from the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people.

In his message on the eve of the Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir) here on Thursday, he said "I salute the sacrifices and long struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

"He said the Indian army has failed to suppress the spirit of freedom despite inhumane atrocities on Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He further said the international community should end its silence on the Kashmir issue and play a role in solving it.