UrduPoint.com

Indian Forces Can't Suppress Kashmiri People's Desire For Freedom: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Indian forces can't suppress Kashmiri people's desire for freedom: governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Indian occupying forces have failed to suppress the spirit of freedom from the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Indian occupying forces have failed to suppress the spirit of freedom from the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people.

In his message on the eve of the Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir) here on Thursday, he said "I salute the sacrifices and long struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

"He said the Indian army has failed to suppress the spirit of freedom despite inhumane atrocities on Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He further said the international community should end its silence on the Kashmir issue and play a role in solving it.

Related Topics

India Army Governor Punjab Jammu From

Recent Stories

Japan provides $ 9 mln for sewerage, drainage serv ..

Japan provides $ 9 mln for sewerage, drainage services in Multan

54 seconds ago
 Shah Mahmood's daughter Meherbano to contest NA-15 ..

Shah Mahmood's daughter Meherbano to contest NA-157 bye polls as PTI candidate

55 seconds ago
 Bizenjo appeals to nation to express solidarity wi ..

Bizenjo appeals to nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsa ..

57 seconds ago
 Kashmiris staged protest camp in front of EU Exter ..

Kashmiris staged protest camp in front of EU External Action Service in Brussels ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to file reference in SC against PTI: Musadik

Govt to file reference in SC against PTI: Musadik

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for "Cha ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for "Charter of Economy"

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.