UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Committing Genocide In IIOJK: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Indian forces committing genocide in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Tuesday said that the Indian forces are carrying out genocide of the Kashmiris under the guise of siege and search operations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad said the killing of three labourers by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18 was the latest example of how Indian troops were involved in killing innocent youth after dubbing them as foreign militants.

The APHC General Secretary said that as a result of pressure from human rights organizations, Indian Army had to confess that the martyred youth were labourers and were killed by the troops.

He maintained that Indian occupational forces in violation of international law were killing innocent youth in fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

Moulvi Bashir Ahmad said Indian troops have made the lives of Kashmiri people a hell through frequent sieges, search operations and arrests in the territory.

He said that India had destroyed the economy, education, employment, tourism and daily life order in Kashmir by keeping the territory under military siege for more than a year now.

He warned that India was endangering the peace in the region by resorting to the nefarious tactics to change the demography in Jammu and Kashmir and creating an atmosphere of war with the neighboring countries.

Related Topics

India Militants Army Hurriyat Conference Education Jammu July Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

11 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

10 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.