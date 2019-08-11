Indian forces committing genocide of Muslims in IOK: Abdullah Gul

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Tehrik-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) chairman Mohammad Abdullah Gul said India has violated United Nations resolution, international laws as its own constitution by abolishing article 370 and revoking the special status of Kashmir.

Adressing a conference here, he said, "Indian brutal forces are committing Muslim genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), a press release said.

Indian soldiers were massacring Kashmiris and the world community was silent because Muslims were being dead, he added.

"It is high time for international community to intervene and resolve the matter on immediate basis. The international community seems quiet on the issue and not doing enough against Indian atrocities," he regretted.

"World super powers and champions of human rights shall pressurize India to stop grave human rights violation in the occupied valley.

" They should also make India realize that its malicious agenda regarding Kashmir is posing serious threat to regional peace, he added.

Abdullah said Pakistani nation was extremely concerned on the condition of people in the occupied valley.

"Islamabad has always supported the indigenous freedom movement led by the people of Kashmir. We are always committed to provide moral, political and diplomatic support for the success of Kashmir cause and shake the conscious of international community," he noted.

Abdullah Gul said, "The world must understand that India is on the wrong side of the history. It is high time to give India a shut up message with strong voice. The government of Pakistan is not ready to compromise on Kashmir issue at any cost. It is right decision of the government to downgrade diplomatic ties with India."