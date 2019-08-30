UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Committing Systematic HR Violations In IOJ&K: Maleeha Informs UN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:59 PM

Indian forces committing systematic HR violations in IOJ&K: Maleeha informs UN

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has updated the UN Security Council President, Joanna Wronecka, on the deepening crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has updated the UN Security Council President, Joanna Wronecka, on the deepening crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.She has also briefed two senior world body's humanitarian officials on the acute suffering of the people languishing under a military lockdown for the past 25 days.Maleeha Lodhi told the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Mark Lowcock, that over 14 million Kashmiris are facing a grim situation since Aug 5 when India annexed occupied Kashmir, sparking off the crisis.

She said New Delhi's "draconian measures" have led to shortages of food, medicine and essential supplies for over a million Kashmiri people, with no end in sight.During her meeting with UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director, Ms.

Hannan Sulieman, the Pakistani envoy said systematic human rights violations are being committed by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir.She said young boys are being abducted from their homes and being tortured.

