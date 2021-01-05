Indian forces committing unprecedented brutalities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik Tuesday said that on the directions of Narendra Modi, Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK ).

Addressing a press conference he said that Indian occupied forces committing crimes of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech in IIOJK.

He said, more than 500 days have passed since the brutal curfew is imposed by Indian Forces in the valley of Kashmir adding that PM Narendra Modi has imprisoned and cages the unarmed Kashmiris. "No one, including the United Nations and the international community, has taken any action against Narendra Modi so far," he said.

He said that the whole Pakistani nation expresses full solidarity with the people of Kashmir and assures them that the Pakistani nation is by their side till their freedom from Indian illegal confinement.

He said, "on this important day when we are expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, the government should have summoned a joint sitting of Parliament and had passed a resolution strongly condemning Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

" He said that Coronavirus is spreading speedily and countries around the world are administering the vaccine to their populations but unfortunately no one is worried about the coronavirus vaccine for Kashmiris.

Senator A. Rehman Malik expressed his heartfelt grief over the tragic and barbaric terrorist act in Machh.

He said that as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, he is ready to go to Balochistan to express solidarity with families of martyrs of Hazara community.

He said that PM Narendra Modi in a speech had threatened that he will teach a lesson to Pakistan in Balochistan so India is continuously interfering in Balochistan and trying to incite sectarian clashes.Senator Rehman Malik said that in a letter he has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to move in ICJ and UN against India for its interference in Pakistan.