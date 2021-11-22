UrduPoint.com

Indian Forces Committing Worst Kind Of Brutalities In IIOJK: JKMM

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:00 AM

Indian forces committing worst kind of brutalities in IIOJK: JKMM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has said that the Indian troops are committing the worst kind of brutalities in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad in Srinagar deplored that the Indian forces are arresting innocent Kashmiris during the cordon and search operations (CASOs).

He said, thousands of Kashmiri youth have been arrested since August 5, 2019 when Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

He said the forces' personnel have been conducting door-to-door searches in Srinagar, Sopore, Kuogam, Shopian and Pulwama for the last several days.

Shabbir Ahmad lamented that thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, are languishing in jails of India and the territory where they are being deprived of basic amenities.

He demanded of the world community and international rights organizations to take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

