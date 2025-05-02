Indian forces continue house raids, search operations & harassment in Srinagar

In its continuing violent harassment, Indian forces’ personnel raided and searched over a dozen houses in different areas of Srinagar city of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In its continuing violent harassment, Indian forces’ personnel raided and searched over a dozen houses in different areas of Srinagar city of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police on orders of Indian Home Ministry and New Delhi-installed communal LG Manoj Sinha continued their acts of state terrorism and atrocities under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), against peace and freedom-loving Kashmiris in the occupied territory,

Indian forces raided and searched the houses and terrorized the families of Aadil Nazir Janada, resident of Gousia Colony, Babademb, Faizyab Showkat Dewani, resident of Pather Masjid, Momin Ahmad Sheikh resident of Aali Kadal, Fayaz Ahmad Kullo resident of Rasmpora, Chattabal, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, resident of Gani Mohallah Jamai Masjid, Showkat Ahmad Khandwa, resident of Malpora Jamia Masjid, Muhammad Bariq Magray, resident of Kolipora Khanyar, Muhammad Rafiq Shah, resident of Hazari Bazar, Yasir Hayat Ahanger resident of Hazari Bazar, Sheikh Faisal Rashid, resident of Firdous Colony Abu Bakar Lane Syedpora, Moomin Javid Gojri, resident of Shalimar Colony Syedpora, Suhaib Bin Shafi, resident of Gretabal Kawadara, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, resident of Naidyar Bala Khanyar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday, resident of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Urdu Bazar, Wahid Abass resident of Kadikadal, Shahid Ahmad Lone, resident of Chanpora Jamia Masjid, Imtiyaz Ahmad Chikla, resident of Asaar Colony, Gulzar Ahmad Malla, resident of Tiploo Mohall, Nazir Ahmad Kandhoo, resident of Anchar Soura and Shabbir Ahmad of Gojri down town.

During search operations, the Indian forces seized house and bank documents, mobile phones and other digital devices etc of the inmates.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the unsettling atmosphere created by house raids, looting house goods and attaching properties.

He urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.