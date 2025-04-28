Indian forces continue massive search operations, house raids in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Indian forces personnel have continued their massive and violent crackdown operations against defenseless Kashmiris, detaining hundreds of innocent youth in various areas of the Kashmir Valley, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the dreaded Indian armed forces including the Army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG), police personnel, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have launched widespread house raids and searches targeting defenseless Kashmiris, particularly those affiliated with the Hurriyat camp, across the length and breadth of the Valley.

Over 65 houses of activists were raided and searched in areas including Batamaloo, Safakadal, Soura, Pandach, Bemina, Shalteng, Lal Bazar, and Zadibal in Srinagar city.

During the operations, families were terrorized, household belongings were damaged, and valuables including money and expensive items were looted by the forces.

Eyewitnesses told media personnel that these raids, arbitrary arrests of youth, harassment, and house demolitions are violent acts by the Indian BJP government aimed at weakening the Kashmiri people’s stand for

plebiscite.

They also expressed concern over the silence of the mainstream media on what they described as state terrorism and the deteriorating situation in the region.

The house raids and search operations are reportedly being carried out around the clock in other areas of Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts. Officials stated that mobile vehicle checkpoints have been set up across the valley to monitor public movement.

During these operations, several residential houses of Kashmiris were blasted in Pulwama, Islamabad, Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, and Kupwara districts.