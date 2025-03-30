Indian Forces Continue Raids At Residences Of JI, Other Hurriyat Activists In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Indian forces’ personnel continued crackdown operations across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear and harassment among freedom-loving Kashmiri population.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the forces personnel specifically targeted members of Jamaat-e-Islami and other pro-freedom organizations during these operations.
An Indian police official confirmed that the homes of individuals associated with Jamaat-e-Islami were raided in multiple areas of Sopore in Baramulla district.
These raids were conducted under draconian law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The police official further said that the raids were carried out at the residences of pr-freedom people, “posing a threat to public order
