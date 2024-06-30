Open Menu

Indian Forces Deem Targeting Muslims And Their Properties A Sacred Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Modi regime has intoxicated the Hindu population with alarming levels of Hindutva mindset and the Indian forces are deeming it a sacred duty to target Muslims’ lives and their properties in India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, said Muslims are being attacked, humiliated and even murdered

on one pretext or another in Modi’s India. It deplored that in several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, Indian authorities were demolishing Muslim homes and properties, adding they were being punished for their faith and culture in India

The report said Modi’s fascist regime considers Muslims as second-class citizens and is being pushed to the wall by Hindu extremists. It further said Indiscriminate violence against Muslims in India has unmasked the so-called secular face of India as the systematic violence against Muslims in India by the Modi regime proves that India is an extremist Hindu state.

The report said that the world must come forward to rescue Muslims and other minorities from Hindu fascism. It deplored that Modi is shaping India’s policy according to Hindutva dictates and Muslims and other minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear in India.

The report said that Indian Muslims are being killed and tortured on the pretext of eating beef or transporting cattle.

Since Modi’s reelection in 2019, the government has pushed controversial policies that critics say explicitly ignore Muslims’ rights and are effectively intended to disenfranchise millions of Muslims, it maintained.

