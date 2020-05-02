Indian forces deliberately target civilian population along LOC with heavy weapons

Indian Army troops on Saturday initiated unprovoked fire in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors along the line of control (LOC) deliberately targeting civilian population late last night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ):

Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics, rockets, heavy mortars and artillery, an innocent woman in Khwaja Bandi village, sustained serious injuries, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Injured was evacuated to nearby health facility and being provided with medical care.