Indian Forces Demolish Houses Of Five More Kashmiris In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Indian forces have demolished the houses of five more Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in what is being widely seen as a form of collective punishment against the entire Kashmiri
community.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the residential houses were razed to the ground using high-intensity
explosives.
The demolished houses belonged to the parents of Amir Nazeer Wani, Jameel Ahmad Sher Gojri, Adnan Safi Dar, Amir Ahmed, and Farooq Ahmad Tedwa.
The explosions also caused extensive damage to dozens of neighboring houses, leaving several families homeless and in severe distress.
Critics state that Indian authorities, mimicking Israeli tactics of occupation and dispossession, are demolishing the homes of Kashmiris to render them homeless and break the will of the people resisting Indian
occupation.
It is pertinent to mention that the Indian authorities have already demolished the ancestral homes of seven other Kashmiris through similar blasts over the past three days.
Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman, Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, strongly condemned the ongoing demolition of homes and other properties across IIOJK.
He described the campaign as part of a broader Hindutva-driven agenda spearheaded by the Narendra Modi regime, aimed at displacing and dispossessing the Kashmiri people and altering the Muslim-majority demographic character of the territory.
He said the people of IIOJK will not surrender before India, even as the Modi-led regime continues to destroy their homes and seize their properties.
“The people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their struggle for the UN-recognized right to self-determination,” he added.
The APHC spokesman further stated that the continued arrests and detentions of Kashmiris, along with the granting of domiciles to non-Kashmiris are part of a calculated strategy by the BJP to transform IIOJK into a Hindu state under its settler-colonial agenda.
