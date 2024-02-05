Indian forces fail to diminish Kashmiris' struggle, desire for self-determination right: Pak Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's High Commissioner in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Monday said that oppression of the Indian occupation forces had failed to diminish the struggle and desire of the Kashmiri people to achieve their right of self-determination

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Monday said that oppression of the Indian occupation forces had failed to diminish the struggle and desire of the Kashmiri people to achieve their right of self-determination.

The high commissioner, addressing a seminar held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, recalled the valiant Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination despite the overwhelming oppression and gross violations of their fundamental human rights by Indian occupation forces.

The seminar was organised by Pakistan's High Commission in collaboration with Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) and International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS).

The event was attended by a large number of Malaysian nationals, members of the civil society, academicians, scholars, students, Pakistani community members and media representatives.

The high commissioner highlighted the importance of the day and reiterated the fact that the people of Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were bound by an inseparable bond.

Other speakers at the seminar also included Cikgu Azmi Abdul Hamid, President of MAPIM, Professor Dr. Maszlee Malik, Chairman of IAIS, Jamalduddin Shamsuddin, CEO of Allied Coordinating Council of Islamic NGOs (ACCIN), and Professor Ruhanas Harun from National Defence University of Malaysia.

The speakers expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and condemning the gross human rights violations, called upon the international community to fulfill its responsibility of implementing the UN Security Council resolutions giving the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Renowned scholar and President of MAPIM Cikgu Azmi Abdul Hamid, in his keynote address, criticized the global community for sitting back in silence and making no serious efforts to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He reiterated full support for the Kashmiris in their heroic freedom struggle against Indian occupation forces.

A standing ovation was given to Cikgu Azmi Abdul Hamid for his unwavering and consistent support for the people of Kashmir.

On the Day, the representatives of Malaysian civil society led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) handed over a memorandum at the UN Resident Office in the Malaysian capital city calling on the United Nations for immediate measures to implement relevant Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and to take measures to put an end to Indian atrocities against innocent civilians.

A special solidarity walk and photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir were also organized by the High Commission on the sidelines of the seminar.