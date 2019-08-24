UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters In Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Occupation forces used tear gas against local residents in Srinagar who took to streets defying strict curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, police tried to enter Soura, the main village, as hundreds of locals staged a protest march against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The call for the march was given by Joint Resistance Leadership.

In Soura, blocked like many others with rocks and sheets of metal, residents hurled stones at the occupational forces to stop them moving into an area around the local mosque, Jinab Sahib, which had been packed for Friday prayers.

The police responded with several rounds of tear gas and chili grenades to disperse the people.

