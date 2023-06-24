Indian forces firing along LoC leaves two martyred, one critically injured

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :In a sequel to Indian Army unprovoked firing on Saturday while adopting an inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris at Sattwal Sector, one more civilian has embraced shahadat while one remained critically injured taking the total death toll to two.

The Shaheeds (martyrs) included Obaid Qayyum son of Muhammad Qayyum, age 22 years and Muhammad Qasim son of Muhammad Din, age 55 years.

Both Shaheeds were residents of Village Bara Dari Tetrinote, Tehsil Hajira District Poonch.