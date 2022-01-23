Indian forces harassing IIOJK people on security pretext

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Indian forces are harassing the people of the territory ahead of India's Republic Day, the 26th January in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), heavy contingents of Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in Srinagar and other towns of the territory to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations. The troops and policemen have set up security check points with sliding barricades at all entry points of Srinagar and Jammu.

Frisking, random searches and checking of identity cards by Indian police and paramilitary personnel could be witnessed at several places in Srinagar and Jammu.

Reports of similar exercises have been received from other towns of occupied Kashmir.

Heavy deployments of Indian troops and police personnel are made around the MA Stadium, where the Republic Day celebrations will take place, while all roads leading to the venue are sealed.

Every year, the people of the occupied territory observe complete shutdown on January 26 to mark it as a Black Day on the call of Hurriyet leaders. For the past several years, a curfew-like situation prevails on the day, as the occupation authorities impose stringent restrictions to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations.