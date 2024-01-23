Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Amid intensified restrictions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces are harassing people in the name of security for India’s Republic Day to be observed on January 26.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is observed as black day by the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and world over.

Heavy contingents of Indian troops, paramilitary and Special Operation Group personnel have been deployed in Srinagar and other towns of the territory to prevent people from staging anti-India protest demonstrations. Security check points with sliding barricades have been set up at all entry points of the Kashmir valley and along Srinagar- Jammu highway.

Cordon and search operations, house raids, frisking, random searches and checking of identity cards by Indian police and paramilitary personnel could be witnessed at several places in the Kashmir valley and different parts of Jammu region.

Youth are daily summoned to the police stations and Tehsildar offices to sign and show their presence that they are not involved in any anti-India and pro-freedom activities.

Every year, the people of the occupied territory observe complete shutdown on January 26 to mark it as a Black Day on the call of All Parties Hurriyet Conference.