Indian Forces Harassing People On Security Pretext In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Amid intensified restrictions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces are harassing people in the name of security for India’s Republic Day to be observed on January 26.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is observed as black day by the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and world over.
Heavy contingents of Indian troops, paramilitary and Special Operation Group personnel have been deployed in Srinagar and other towns of the territory to prevent people from staging anti-India protest demonstrations. Security check points with sliding barricades have been set up at all entry points of the Kashmir valley and along Srinagar- Jammu highway.
Cordon and search operations, house raids, frisking, random searches and checking of identity cards by Indian police and paramilitary personnel could be witnessed at several places in the Kashmir valley and different parts of Jammu region.
Youth are daily summoned to the police stations and Tehsildar offices to sign and show their presence that they are not involved in any anti-India and pro-freedom activities.
Every year, the people of the occupied territory observe complete shutdown on January 26 to mark it as a Black Day on the call of All Parties Hurriyet Conference.
Recent Stories
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torkham Border reopened after 10 days closure8 minutes ago
-
Swindler gang busted8 minutes ago
-
Rehmani denounces India’s Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK, calls it a Black Day8 minutes ago
-
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today14 minutes ago
-
3 political heavyweights in face-off on NA-2 Swat18 minutes ago
-
Seerat Conference starts in Bahawalpur18 minutes ago
-
Kundi promises people for resolving their issues28 minutes ago
-
Very cold, dry weather to prevail in KP28 minutes ago
-
Expert encourages citizens to wear masks, boost immune system to prevent spread of 'Pneumonia'38 minutes ago
-
Foggy weather forecast for city38 minutes ago
-
Wani urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as black day38 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of pro-claimed offenders38 minutes ago