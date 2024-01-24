Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK

Amid intensified restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces are harassing people in the name of security ahead of India’s Republic Day to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Amid intensified restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces are harassing people in the name of security ahead of India’s Republic Day to be observed on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is observed as black day by the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and world over.

Heavy contingents of Indian troops deployed in Srinagar for cordon and search operations are conducting house raids, frisking, random searches and checking of identity cards at several places in Kashmir valley and Jammu region.