Open Menu

Indian Forces Harassing People On Security Pretext In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK

Amid intensified restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces are harassing people in the name of security ahead of India’s Republic Day to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Amid intensified restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces are harassing people in the name of security ahead of India’s Republic Day to be observed on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is observed as black day by the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and world over.

Heavy contingents of Indian troops deployed in Srinagar for cordon and search operations are conducting house raids, frisking, random searches and checking of identity cards at several places in Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

4 minutes ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

4 minutes ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

4 minutes ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

4 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

6 minutes ago
 All citizens are equal before law regardless of th ..

All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..

6 minutes ago
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in ci ..

Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case

6 minutes ago
 Women empowerment imperative for country's progres ..

Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President

4 minutes ago
 NP candidate holds corner meeting

NP candidate holds corner meeting

4 minutes ago
 Russian forces entering key Ukraine town pushed ba ..

Russian forces entering key Ukraine town pushed back: mayor

4 minutes ago
 Regional Committee for organizing 6th Sindh Colleg ..

Regional Committee for organizing 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region const ..

4 minutes ago
 Comoros court confirms president's re-election

Comoros court confirms president's re-election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan