Indian Forces Have Intensified Atrocities In IIOJK Ahead Of India’s R-Day: APHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has deplored that Indian troops and police have intensified the atrocities against the defenseless people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the so-called Republic Day of India (January 26) is approaching.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement in Srinagar said the checking of vehicles, frisking of commuters and pedestrians and house raids by Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel have witnessed an alarming increase as India’s Republic Day is drawing nearer. It said that the Indian forces’ personnel were targeting not only the Kashmiri youth but also the families during house raids in the so-called cordon and search operations.
The APHC said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government was using brutal tactics to further its nefarious Hindutva agenda in the territory and weaken the spirit of Kashmiris for their righteous demand of right to self-determination.
The statement urged the international community to play its role in ending the ongoing Indian atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiris and to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations and the UN resolutions.
Meanwhile, APHC leader, Abdul Samad Ingilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said India cannot continue its illegal hold over IIOJK for a long time through its military might.
He said, "Kashmiris are demanding settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions."
He expressed concern over the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.
He appealed to the international community to play its role in granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.
