Indian forces launch CASO in Budgam district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bon Makhama Village of Beerwah in Budgam district of in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

A joint team of army's 2RR and police cordoned off Beerwah village of Bon Makhama and conducted house to house searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The forces have sealed off all entry and exit points towards the area. The CASO was going on in the area when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian forces have closed road heading towards Gohlad village from Dak Bungalow, Mendhar, after a motorcycle along with a suspicious material has been found lying on the road.

Officials told media men that a motorcycle with registration number of Jammu district was lying on Gohlad link road and on search, a suspected material has been found lying along with it.

"Police and army teams have cordoned the entire area and have sealed the spot where the suspected material and motorcycle was lying," officials said.